Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, visited Warsop Youth and Community to see for herself the work they do and learn what more they can deliver with funding from her Make Notts Safe Fund.

The funding boost will enable Warsop Youth and Community to run an anti-social behaviour outreach project, including outreach patrols to engage with young people, a mentoring scheme and provision for the youth club to run an extra night a week.

Mrs Henry said: “It has been great to meet Wayne Williamson-Cooper, a dedicated trustee and Warsop Youth and Community chairman

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Commissioner, Caroline Henry, with the chair of Warsop Youth and Community, Wayne Williamson-Cooper

"Preventing crime is one of my key priorities, which is precisely what the youth club seeks to do through engaging young people.

"I am delighted the funding I made available through the Makes Notts Safe Fund will enable them to deliver more preventative work.”

Mr Williamson-Cooper said: “Thanks to the Make Notts Safe Fund, Warsop Youth and Community can carry on with the work we do in our community with our ongoing outreach program and our youth club and tackle anti-social behaviour head on.”

Warsop Youth and Community is among 16 organisations across Nottinghamshire which were awarded a total of £131,008 of funding from theMake Notts Safe Fund.

Mrs Henry launched her first Make Notts Safe Fund last month for third-sector organisations to bid for funding to help her deliver on her key priorities.

Organisations could bid for up to £10,000 for projects focused on preventing crime, responding to issues of greatest concern to communities, and delivering victim and community support services.