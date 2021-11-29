Mansfield college students complete course to give them a taste of adulthood

More than 30 learners have been involved in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme, which is designed to support young people in their transition to adulthood through residential projects and community-based activities, throughout the autumn.

Over a two-week period, the students were involved in a woodland adventure, animal care skills, horticultural projects and a social action project which were divided into phases.

During phase one individuals were challenged in the Portland College-based Woodland Adventure zone through adrenaline-filled activities such as zip-lining, rock climbing and abseiling which developed their teamwork skills while giving them the opportunity to step outside of their comfort zones.

One of the project groups celebrating their achievements

Phase two saw the groups immerse themselves in a range of creative workshops designed to build their life skills such as public speaking, understanding their communities and preparing for work life. It enabled the students to experience the rewards of teamwork as well as taking the brave step to function on an individual basis.

And in their third phase of the project, students used their skills to make a difference to their community with a project. They worked together to improve the animal care facilities at Portland College which included cleaning and maintaining the animal’s homes and bedding, creating bug hotels and general maintenance and care of the grounds.

Louise Pilter, West Nottinghamshire College’s supported internship team leader, said: “Everyone engaged so well throughout this programme. Their confidence and social interaction within the groups was great and seeing them engaging socially outside the classroom environment was fantastic to see.

Students learning how to feed and care for animals

“The project gave them a taste of different work activities which has enabled them to make informed choices of their future aspirations – whether this is to gain employment or undergo progression at college.

“All the groups are still buzzing from their experiences and tutors have seen great changes in their confidence and engagement levels.”