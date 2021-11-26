Work starts on new Huthwaite play area

The initial stage of the works on the upper part of Welfare Park will see the installation of equipment including a zip wire, adventure trail, toddler and junior climbing multi-units and a swing.

The equipment, part of Ashfield Council’s £110,000 investment into the park, should be ready to use early next year.

Coun Tom Hollis, ward member for Huthwaite and Brierley, said: “I am so excited to see this state of the art play area come to life.

Coun Tom Hollis, Ashfield Council member for Huthwaite and Brierley, at the park,.

“We really listened to what local residents wanted here and I hope they will enjoy it for years to come once it is completed.

“Huthwaite Welfare Park is just the latest of our parks to be refurbished and modernised as part of the council’s £3 million investment into parks across the District.

“We are investing a huge £110,000 on this park and bringing in new dynamic equipment I’m sure our younger residents will love.”