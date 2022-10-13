News you can trust since 1952
Employee honoured for 25 years of service at Sutton based opticians

A contact lens optician has celebrated 25 years with family owned business Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dianne Kerrison was congratulated by colleagues at its Alfreton branch and presented with a garden centre voucher and flowers in recognition of her long service.

Dianne has built up a loyal customer following and splits her time between the Alfreton, Heanor, Sutton and Ripley branches.

She said: “It is a rewarding job and I love seeing the difference contact lenses make to people who want an alternative to glasses. The ‘wow’ reaction you get from children and their delight is a particular highlight.

Helen Bamforth (left) presenting gifts to Dianne Kerrison (right).

“I enjoy going to the different branches and working with and meeting different people.”

Helen Bamforth, area manager, said: “Dianne is a loyal and hardworking professional who is popular with our customers and a great member of staff.

"We’re delighted to recognise her achievement and congratulate her on 25 years service.”

