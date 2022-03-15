Mansfield college is opening its doors to welcome future students at open evening
Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College will be opening its doors to guests and prospective new students at a special open evening.
On Tuesday, March 22, those who are interested in studying A Levels can come along to the open event which runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the centre on Chesterfield Road.
Visitors can find out more about the courses available as well as meet the tutors and get a glimpse of college life at the town centre campus.
People can apply for A Levels on the night, without the need to wait for GCSE results in summer.
Read More
For those wishing to attend the open event register online at www.wnc.ac.uk/Open-evenings-and-events.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.