Mansfield college is opening its doors to welcome future students at open evening

On Tuesday, March 22, those who are interested in studying A Levels can come along to the open event which runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the centre on Chesterfield Road.

Visitors can find out more about the courses available as well as meet the tutors and get a glimpse of college life at the town centre campus.

People can apply for A Levels on the night, without the need to wait for GCSE results in summer.

Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College

For those wishing to attend the open event register online at www.wnc.ac.uk/Open-evenings-and-events.