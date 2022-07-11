Ashfield students got the chance to learn more about apprenticeships at Apprentice Fair

The fair was organised by Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield and Eastwood.

The MP meets with businesses in the constituency frequently who all offer top quality apprenticeships but many have struggled to recruit in recent times with many vacancies remaining unfilled.

The MP helped AF Switchgear with their apprentice recruitment last year through his Facebook page and local media so this year decided to do something on a bigger scale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson is pictured with representatives from Vision West Notts College in Mansfield

The Apprentice Fair took place on Friday, July 8, at Sutton Community Academy and businesses from Ashfield and neighbouring areas were in attendance, ranging from large to small offering positions in engineering, sales, IT, welding to name but a few.

Schools sent along groups of students from Years 10 and 11.

As well as businesses attending, Mr Anderson was eager to have stands there offering advice to the students and these ranged from help with application forms, CVs and interview skills.

The students got to hear from three current apprentices who spoke about their journey and the opportunities they now had.

The MPs current apprentice highlighted the fact that he had learnt on the job and was debt free, unlike some of his friends who had chosen the university route.

After the MP had spoken to the students they were free to visit the stalls and many registered their interests with businesses and hoped to be applying for positions soon.

Mr Anderson said: “It was great to see the students engaging with the businesses. There’s so much on offer for people who go down the apprentice route.

"Some of the companies in attendance have directors who started with the company as apprentices.

"I think it’s given the students something to consider going forward and speaking to current and previous apprentices helped them understand what is on offer.

"Thank you to all the businesses and schools that took part and a big thank you to Sutton Community Academy for offering us the use of their venue.”