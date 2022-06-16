Almost 50 guests, including learners, staff and proud family members, came together for a night of celebration of the students’ hard work and dedication to their studies.

Held in the college’s Refined restaurant at the Derby Road campus, Mansfield, the event was organised entirely by level 3 business students Ava Walker, Chandler Measures, Josh Mitchell and Ellie Porter as part of the ‘managing an event’ module of their course.

There were 13 student winners on the night across a range of categories including most employable student, hardest worker, best student representative, best team player and best attendance.

Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley (front, second right) congratulates student award-winners and event organisers.

The winners were each nominated by their teachers.

Meanwhile, staff members Sarah Taylor and Chloe Broadhurst picked up best business tutor and best accounting tutor awards respectively, after being nominated by students in the lead-up to the awards.

The awards were presented on Tuesday, May 24.

The category award winners, who received glass trophies in recognition of their accomplishments, were Owen Schofield who won Most Employable Student, Linda Kiselova who won Most Creative Student, Linda Kiselova won Going Above and Beyond, Libbie Price won Hardest Worker, Josh Mitchell won Best Student Representative, Ethan Hughes won Most Likely To Own Their Own Business, Princes Etiosa Ogieva Ada won the Leadership Award, Rabiu Bawa got the award for Best Attendance and Best Team Player, Raha Hussain was named Most Resilient Student, Olivia Parkes won Most Improved Student, Harley Molloy won Best Communicator and Rowan Harrison won the Apprenticeship Award.

Kimberley Carlin, programme area leader for business, said: “The evening was a fantastic celebration of students’ efforts and achievements over the past year.

“It was hosted wonderfully by staff in Refined, with catering students providing a lovely buffet, and I was extremely proud to see the four event organisers’ hard work pay off.