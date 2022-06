Friday will be a widely hot or very hot, dry and sunny day.

There will be areas of high cloud likely turning sunshine hazy at times. Generally breezy. Cloud likely thickening from the northwest overnight. Maximum temperature 32 °C.

It will be much cooler on Saturday as cloud and rain gradually sinks southwards, turning heavy, perhaps thundery at times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday is going to be a corker - with temperatures up to 28C.