Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising event in memory of former Chad reporter Katrina Taylor, who died after a brave battle with a brain tumour in 2023, is being held at Mansfield club Canvas this weekend.

All proceeds from the night, taking place on Saturday, July 13, will go to John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton.

Katrina was just 42 when she died of an inoperable brain tumour last year, leaving behind a husband and two sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was a true community champion, giving a voice to people across Mansfield and Ashfield.

A special fundraising gig in memory of Chad reporter Katrina Taylor is being held at Canvas in Mansfield this weekend. Photo: Submitted

She is greatly missed by all her friends and colleagues at the Chad.

Back in April 2022, Katrina was diagnosed with an inoperable stage-four brain tumour, spending increasing time at hospital appointments and latterly at John Eastwood Hospice – but keeping a brave face on her Facebook ‘journey’.

She told the Chad she would face it with ‘tumour humour’, saying: “Whatever the future holds, I am going to fight this disease and try to raise awareness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right up until the end, she kept her sense of humour before she passed on July 1 last year, surrounded by her family.

Now, Canvas is holding a special tribute night to Kat this weekend.

Posting on Instagram, Canvas said: “Join us for a night of rock and pop singalong classics, celebrating the life of the legendary Katrina Taylor, supported by the amazing Jonathan Walters and our very own superstar DJ Jono Edwards.

"There will be a raffle with great prices and all proceeds are going to John Eastwood Hospice who looked after Kat like the Queen she was.”

Doors open at 7.30pm with the gig starting at 9pm.