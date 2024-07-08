Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drunken Rainworth man sparked a four-hour police stand-off when he climbed onto a pub roof and called Raoul Moat his “hero”.

Joseph Dowling began drinking at 11am on April 19 and continued “steadily” for the next 12 hours before “kicking off” when he went to the landlady’s flat above the Lurcher, on Westbrook Drive.

They had been in a relationship since January after meeting on a dating app and she followed him up after hearing banging and a commotion, said Philip Plant, prosecuting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A still from the video as shared by Nottinghamshire Police/SWNS.

Dowling, aged 38, climbed out of the kitchen window and onto the roof, damaging plant pots, and someone else rang the police.

A police negotiator was called out to talk him down. He threw tiles from the roof and smashed all the flat windows.

Dowling shouted that his heroes were Raoul Moat and “all those who kill police officers,” adding he understood why female officers like the negotiator were raped.