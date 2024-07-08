WATCH: Jailed Rainworth man smashes up pub amid police stand-off
Joseph Dowling began drinking at 11am on April 19 and continued “steadily” for the next 12 hours before “kicking off” when he went to the landlady’s flat above the Lurcher, on Westbrook Drive.
They had been in a relationship since January after meeting on a dating app and she followed him up after hearing banging and a commotion, said Philip Plant, prosecuting.
Dowling, aged 38, climbed out of the kitchen window and onto the roof, damaging plant pots, and someone else rang the police.
A police negotiator was called out to talk him down. He threw tiles from the roof and smashed all the flat windows.
Dowling shouted that his heroes were Raoul Moat and “all those who kill police officers,” adding he understood why female officers like the negotiator were raped.
A video has since been shared by Nottinghamshire Police.