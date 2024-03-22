Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Citizens Advice will be closing from March 31 but with the transfer of existing Mansfield staff secured, their experience and expertise will ensure the continuation of advice to residents of the Mansfield district from April 1.

Both teams are currently working together to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of high quality advice to the people of North Nottinghamshire.

A new Cost of Living telephone helpline (0300 561 2800) will be accessible by residents across the districts, staffed by local staff and volunteers, along with a new website at www.canns.org.uk

The current home for Mansfield Citizens Advice is on Regent Street, Mansfield.

With support from Mansfield Council, Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire will be opening an in person service from the Mansfield Civic Centre as soon as possible.

Chair of Mansfield Citizens Advice, Carmel Chaplain, said: “This is a really positive development for both the residents of Mansfield and our dedicated staff and volunteers, that Citizens Advice continues independent advice delivery within a very demanding environment.

“It's a testament to both management teams that this has progressed so rapidly and our Board wishes to put on record our thanks to both

teams.”

Arthur Deakin, Chair of Bassetlaw Citizens Advice, said. “We are delighted to be able to build on the existing expertise of all members of MCA to continue high quality support to all citizens resident in the Mansfield and Bassetlaw areas.”

Karen Whitlam, CEO of Bassetlaw Citizens Advice, said “We are so pleased to be able to provide continuity of a Citizens Advice service in Mansfield.

“This opens up new avenues for collaboration and we look forward to combining our strengths to serve the Mansfield residents and community.

“We thank the MCA team for their support in jointly reaching this outcome.

“Mansfield staff currently located at the Advice Hub on Regent Street, will deliver advice from a designated area within the Civic Centre, Chesterfield Road, meaning residents will be able to access advice and guidance on anything from debt and employment advice to benefits and consumer guidance, alongside their usual council services.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Mansfield Council to develop our advice service to local residents and build our Mansfield partnership support.

“We will provide more updates as we progress further.”

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams added: “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to the council officers, stakeholders and Citizens Advice themselves who have contributed to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting them as they move to a new operating model while continuing to support those in need.”

Citizens Advice welcomes new volunteers to help to deliver the service in Mansfield.

If readers are interested in learning new skills and supporting the community – you can leave your details on the volunteer recruitment form at www.canns.org.uk/volunteer