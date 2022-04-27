Mansfield church goes on sale for £695,000 after congregation move on to other churches

The property in Bridge Street includes the former Bridge Street Methodist Church, together with a two-storey office/community building known as Stanhope Centre, car parking, and landscaped grounds.

The Church detached, and was constructed in 1864, of coarse-faced stone with ashlar dressings, under a hipped slate roof.

The building is Grade II Listed, and according to British Listed Buildings, was built in an Italianette-style with plinth and eaves band.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridge Street Methodist Church in Mansfield is for sale. Photo from Right Move.

The building is two-storey with a three-bay front, firstfloor band, and moulded cornices, with pierced balustrading and corner pedestals topped with urns.

The property provides a former Place of Worship, with entrance lobby with timber-and-glazed screen to the main Chapel.

To the front of the building is an office and WC facilities, together with lift to the first floor. There is a kitchen off to the left, and entrance through to the main Chapel, which has a feature moulded cornice and cross-beamed ceiling, with oval ventilators.

There is a panelled gallery, curved to the rear and supported on twisted cast-iron columns with composite capitols.

To the rear is a central stained-glass window with tripleheaded window flanked by similar windows, and further stained-glass window of the late 19th/20th centuries. There is a fixed balcony pew, and feature raised Pulpit.

The first floor provides a galleried balcony, with organ, and to the front overlooking Bridge Street, is a meeting room and kitchenette. There are storage areas to both the front and rear of the building.

Rev Stuart Ellis, Superintendent Minister of the Sherwood Forest Methodist Circuit, said: “I confirm that the church is being sold as the congregation has ceased to meet in these premises and church members have joined with other church congregations locally.

"A final service was held on November 27, 2021.

"We currently continue to run a Soup Kitchen from the church on a Friday evening to support those who are in need of food and other essentials.

"You can find Bridge Street Soup Kitchen on Facebook too.”