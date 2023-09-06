Watch more videos on Shots!

The event will again feature a variety of star-studded music acts, children’s entertainment, tasty food stalls, roaming musical bands and Santa himself in Mansfield’s Market Place.

The day will also be home to Mansfield Business Improvement District’s Jingle Mingle event, which will be hosted on West Gate from noon.

There will also be a host of festive activities in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, including Santa in his grotto.

Thousands gathered in Mansfield town centre for last year's big Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Brian Eyre

A free stage show, hosted by Mansfield 103.2’s Ian Watkins and John B Tannen, will kick off at 3pm, alongside special guests, including Miss Margo and Jono Edwards.

A variety of singers will grace the stage with some festive classics to warm up the crowds, along with the crowd karaoke and a DJ set, before the headline act takes to the stage and the lights are turned on.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor – subtly suggesting All Rise hit-makers and pop favourites Blue will be in attendance – said: “The Christmas lights switch-on event is always a fantastic, free, community event with something for everyone. Stay tuned for the end of this month as we will be announcing our headline act and star-studded line-up. I’m sure we will ‘all rise’ to the occasion.”

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with the council and local businesses to bring another show-stopping event to Mansfield’s town centre.

“We will be building on the success of last year with our Jingle Mingle area on West Gate, helping bring even more footfall into the town centre at a time when shopping local is more important now than ever.”

As well as the Moonshiners on West Gate performing live music on the day, the comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics will also be at the event, performing in different locations throughout the day.

Jono, managing director of town centre venues Cheeky Monkey and And Why Not, said: “Both Miss Margo and I are thrilled to be asked back again this year for the Big Switch-On, as the atmosphere last year was amazing.

“We’re looking forward to getting the masses warmed up with more ‘crowd karaoke’ before the headlining live act. It’s just brilliant to see a really strong community spirit back in our own centre.”

If your business would like to contribute towards the Christmas celebrations in Mansfield, a range of sponsorship packages is available from £150 to £3,000 – call 01623 463376 or email [email protected].

As well as the Christmas event celebrations, the council will also be relaunching its Secret Santa Appeal at the end of October.

Members of the public can donate a range of gifts, including toys, board games, colouring books, hats and scarves, chocolates, biscuits, bath sets, male grooming sets, pyjamas and socks. The items must be new and unused for health and safety purposes.