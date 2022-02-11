The award has come from Western Power Distribution (WPD), the electricity distributor for the region, which distributes £1 million a year to community initiatives and local good causes through its ‘Community Matters’ fund.

Mansfield Community and Voluntary Service has been awarded £6,666.11 which will allow the organisation to upskill existing staff and volunteers to deliver support for people struggling with fuel poverty.

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s Resources & External Affairs Director, said: “It’s great to see the first of our grants being distributed to organisations and charities in the East Midlands which are offering direct help to the people who need it most this winter. Their work will make a vital difference, supporting our most vulnerable customers and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Community and Voluntary Service has received a fuel poverty grant from Western Power Distribution

Steve Morris, chief executive officer at the Mansfield Community and Voluntary Service, said: “It will make a huge difference across our community which is already facing a winter crisis with food or fuel.

"This funding will enable us to give full wrap around support by utilising and upskilling all of our staff and volunteers on fuel poverty, energy saving ideas and best choices for energy providers.