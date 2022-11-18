Mansfield charity needs your help to provide Christmas lunch for struggling residents

Last year, Arena Church provided Christmas lunch hampers to 80 families in the Mansfield area.

This year, the charity hopes to be able to provide 100 hampers, along with new toys for children who might otherwise go without.

But to meet increased demands, volunteers now need help from generous members of the community who can spare food donations.

Louise Richardson, who leads Arena Church’s Mansfield hub on Leeming Street, said: “We offer a food club – which is different from a food bank.

“At a food bank everything is free, whereas a food club is where you pay a small amount for a bag of shopping that’s worth three or four times the amount.

“We need food donations so people can have a variety of choice at Christmas, with special treats that they might not have got in their usual parcel.”

The food club is not just offered to people living on benefits, but could also help those in employment who are struggling to make ends meet.

Louise said: “Food clubs exist because if you’re working, you usually can’t access a food bank because you don’t meet the criteria.

“So food clubs will help sustain families through the Christmas period, especially while schools are shut. There is a real increase in demand this year with everything that’s going on.

“Anyone can come to the food club if they are really struggling. We just have to take people on trust a lot of the time – many people wouldn’t come to a food club unless it was a last resort.

“I really find that people in Mansfield aren’t greedy either, they never take more than they need.”

To help fill the Christmas lunch hampers with festive treats, the community hub is asking for donations of things like crisps, nuts, chocolate biscuits, Christmas puddings, mince pies and yule logs, as well as stuffing, instant mash, tinned carrots, spuds and peas.

The charity is also taking donations of brand new toys to help ensure all local children get a gift this Christmas.

Donations can be dropped off at Arena Church, 66 Leeming Street, Mansfield from Monday to Wednesday 9am to 1pm, or Sunday 9am to midday.

Alternatively, take them to the charity’s Open Door shop in Ladybrook Place from Tuesday to Friday 9am to 3pm, or Saturday 9am to midday.

People can also choose to sponsor a Christmas lunch hamper by donating £15 to cover the cost of all the food.

Visit the Arena Mansfield Community Hub page on Facebook for more information and to keep up-to-date with the charity’s latest news and appeals.

Full list of desirable food donations:

- Pringles/ crisps/ nuts/ crackers

- Custard / rice pudding/ tinned fruit

- Eggs/ jam/ marmalade

- Chocolate biscuits/ Yule log/ chocolates

- Christmas puddings/ mince pies

- Gravy/ instant mash/ stuffing

- UHT milk/ sugar

- Instant hot chocolate/ tea/ coffee/ squash.

- Mint sauce/ mustard/ cranberry sauce

