The man was walking his dog through Yeoman Hill Park when he was approached by another man, who asked if he had any change.

When the dog walker took out his wallet, he was struck on the back of the head by someone else.

Police said the two attackers continued to assault the man as he lay on the floor, before making off with the wallet, which contained a large amount of cash.

Yeoman Hill Park.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, suffered injuries to his face during the attack, which happened on November 14, between 6.50am and 7.10am.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

PC Summer Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was minding his own business and walking his dog.

“As well as having his wallet taken, the victim was also injured during this incident, which has understandably left him very shaken up.

“Robbery is an incredibly serious offence, so naturally it’s important to us and the victim that we find the people responsible for this and bring them to justice.

“We’d ask anyone who was in this area at the time of the incident, or who has any other information about what happened, to get in touch with us as they could assist our investigation.