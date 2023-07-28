Mansfield charity empowers domestic abuse survivors to share their stories through the power of art

The exhibition will provide individuals affected by domestic abuse with a platform to share their artwork and personal stories, offering inspiration and encouragement to others.

Survivors of domestic abuse often feel unheard, and the Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Services art exhibition aims to change that.

Through inviting individuals to submit their artwork, NIDAS is creating a safe space where they can communicate their experiences and display their feelings and emotions in a way that words alone can’t capture through the universal language of art. The exhibition will amplify their voices and raise awareness about the impact of domestic abuse.

Sarah Dagley, NIDAS chief executive officer, said: “We believe art has the power to heal and inspire. We want the exhibition to provide a space for survivors to share their experiences through expression rather than words. Every piece of artwork is a testament to the strength and resilience of each survivor.”

The exhibition, titled When words are not enough, will bring together a range of artistic mediums, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, installations, and digital art. Each piece will offer a unique perspective and serve as a powerful form for self-expression and storytelling.

NIDAS is asking survivors interested in sharing their network to register by completing the form on their website. Further details about the exhibition, including submission guidelines and dates will be provided to registered participants soon.

Sarah said: “We encourage survivors to participate and share their stories through art. Their courage and creativity will inspire others to find their voices and take steps towards healing and empowerment.”

For more information about the art exhibition, see nidas.org.uk/art-exhibition

To register interest in participating in the exhibition, complete the online form at shorturl.at/DELO6