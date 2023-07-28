First aid charity St John Ambulance appeals for new adult volunteers in Mansfield

Volunteering as a first-aider is a unique opportunity to learn and develop new skills, including how to save a life in an emergency.

St John Ambulance volunteers are a familiar sight at sporting events, such as Mansfield Town football matches and in the community, where volunteers provide first aid for numerous community events across Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The variety of opportunities, will create the potential for volunteers to apply their skills, creating a first aid confident town.

St John volunteers are the difference between a life lost and a life saved. (Photo by: St John Ambulance)

New adult volunteers receive training in first aid and, once this has been completed successfully, then have a chance to take their skills out to public gatherings in the area and deliver lifesaving first aid to anyone who needs it.

Adult volunteers meet every Wednesday, from 7pm, at the St John Ambulance building at Toothill Lane car park, to develop new lifesaving skills.

Volunteers are asked to give a minimum of 60 hours per annum and all applicants will need to pass an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check before commencing on training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Harper, a St John Ambulance advanced first-aider, said: “St John provides not only the opportunity to learn new skills and grow confidence, but also the chance to make a real difference to your community at events.”

If you are interested in volunteering for the Mansfield unit but need further details, contact Lee Fletcher, unit manager for an informal chat at [email protected]