Mansfield charity buzzing to receive £1,500 donation from Nottinghamshire housebuilder

The charity plans to use the donation towards family days out during the school summer holidays to enable its low income and disadvantage families to attend, who may not have any other opportunities to have a holiday this year.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Mason, development, policy and resource co-ordinator at Spectrum WASP said: “We would like to say a big thank you to David Wilson Homes.

Mansfield charity Spectrum WASP has received £1,500 from the Barratt Foundation. Photo: Mike Sewell

“To receive this donation really does mean a lot to us, and to the many families who access our group.

“We were completely taken by surprise when we received the phone call confirming that our wonderful charity had been chosen to receive the donation.”

Spectrum WASP has been aiding the local Mansfield community for nearly 14 years, and is currently support more than 250 children and young people.