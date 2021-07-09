Mansfield charities and community groups urged to apply for Community Grants

Time to apply for the Tesco Community Grant

Every three months, community groups and charities across Mansfield can apply for a grant of up to £1,500 to support their worthy causes.

While the final projects have always be chosen through customers voting in-store, Covid-19 has disrupted this practice. However, Tesco plan to restart in-store customer voting from July 12th.

This scheme builds on the important work of the ‘Bags of Help’ scheme which has supported more than 36,000 local projects since 2016 with over £85 million worth of grants funding these schemes.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, is urging people to apply for the funding.

He said: “The ‘Tesco Community Grant’ is a fantastic opportunity for local community groups and charities to get grants of up to £1,500.

"I know this funding would go a long way for many groups in Mansfield and Warsop, so I hope they get their applications in.

“Tesco’s customer voting system gives everyone a chance to pick a cause close to their hearts at the checkout and ensures everyone has a fair chance of winning this vital funding.

“With so many worthy causes locally, I know it’ll be difficult to choose the winner, but I wish everyone luck with their applications.”

Applications are open to all local good causes, but there is a focus on projects supporting young people, those providing food and local causes, eligible projects are put forward to shortlisting panels where colleagues select the projects that will go through to a customer vote.