Mansfield carer wants to offer encouragement to others ahead of National Carers Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Norton and his wife Sharon have been carers for their son Kieron since he was born prematurely back in 2000 and diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.
In addition, Andrew himself has suffered from ME and the effects of long Covid for the past eight years.
Now, with Carers Week taking place from June 6-16, he wants to share his story into the community in the hope that it may provide encouragement to other carers, especially the 'forgotten carers', many of whom work and still care for a family member full time on top of that.
Andrew said: “April 20, 2000 is a day I will never forget, preparing for a holiday to Scotland only to end up with my wife Sharon being rushed into hospital and a member of staff saying 'Mr Norton, you are going to be a dad tonight'.
"I thought, ‘no this can't be right the baby isn't due until August'.
"Sharon was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia and HELP syndrome.
"Nine hours later, Kieron came into the world weighing 1lb 5oz.
“I remember vividly the day the consultant told us about the cysts on Kieron's brain and that he would either have problems with his movement or vision.
“After a year Kieron was formally diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and the joys and pain of being a carer really started.
"Being a carer is really tough and tiring but also so rewarding and we are so proud of what Kieron has achieved.
"He is now 24 and is an amazing young man.
"Being a carer can be brutal – I had a period when Kieron woke up 15-20 times a night and I was still working full time.
“My mental health has taken a battering at times and it took me many years to get my head around Kieron having a disability and that I wouldn't get to do things that other dads do like playing football in the park.
"Even now, I sometimes get upset when I see a family playing together, but I just look at it say ‘as a family, we do different stuff’.”
Things got tougher still for Andrew in 2016 when he was diagnosed with ME at the age of 43 and left Sharon with the huge task of coping with caring for Kieron and him sometimes.
He continued: “Having ME has made being a carer so much harder and there are times when I wish I could do more but my body won't let me.
"We have carers Monday to Friday in the week to take the pressure off me and Sharon.
"We say to Kieron, don't worry, if dad is okay, we'll still do stuff, if my ME is bad, we just do it differently.”
“Nothing can prepare you for that day you realise you are now a carer and it's tough.
"But my message to other carers is, yes it's hard but keep going, look after each other and never give up and make sure you get the support you need.
"There will be hard days but in the still of the night when you can't sleep, reflect on all the good times, those that have been and those yet to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.