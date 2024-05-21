Levelling Up, housing and roads top priorities for Nottinghamshire councils over next year
Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire Council will focus on repairing the roads, improving social care and moving its headquarters.
To mark the start of the political year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe councils to name their goals for the next 12 months.
Nottingham City Council was unable to respond due to a transition in leadership with Coun Neghat Khan (Lab) being elected as the new leader last week.
Meanwhile Bassetlaw Council did not respond.
Levelling Up Nottinghamshire
Delivering projects financed by the government’s Levelling Up and Towns Fund schemes are a big aspiration for several councils.
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader says Ashfield will be ‘transformed by dozens of projects’, including the Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium Project at Sherwood Observatory, and a new boathouse and restaurant at Kings Mill Reservoir.
Mansfield will see the continued regeneration of the town centre under the £20m Long Term Plan for Towns, while work continues on the Warsop Health Hub, Berry Hill Park and a future tech and skills hub.
A separate £20m levelling up fund will bring the Mansfield Connect public centre closer this year.
Gedling Council says one of its priorities is unlocking investment in Arnold town centre through the masterplan and appointing an independent chair to the £20 million Carlton Town Fund.
Housing
With long waiting lists for council homes, several authorities named building more houses and improving their current stock as one of their top goals.
Andy Abrahams, executive mayor of Mansfield, says the council will start work on a £17.7m project to build 77 affordable homes on Centenary Road, and continue social housing and regeneration schemes in Bellamy estate.
Ashfield Council says new council homes is ‘a huge priority’, with a target to build 200 new properties in the future, and continuing investment in its current homes.
Broxtowe Council also says it aims to deliver good quality homes for everyone.
Leisure and events
While many councils are facing difficult financial choices, continuing to provide leisure facilities and events for residents was a common theme.
Ashfield Council says it continues to invest in parks and leisure facilities, with more announcements in the coming months.
Mansfield Council says it will also plan ‘another year of cultural-rich events’.
Gedling Council plans to hold a strategic review of leisure provision across the borough.
Roads, savings and social care
Nottinghamshire Council is responsible for maintaining the county’s roads, which have been frequently criticised by political opponents, and says it will be delivering a £33m improvement plan this year.
Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con) also pointed to the council’s decision to move its headquarters out of County Hall in West Bridgford and to the under-construction Oak House at Top Wighay in Hucknall, which he says will save the taxpayer millions of pounds in running costs that can be invested in looking after elderly and vulnerable people.
