Mansfield care home one of the top five highest rated residential care homes in Nottinghamshire
A Mansfield care home is one of the top five highest rated residential care homes in Nottinghamshire according to UK care home review website, www.carehome.co.uk.
Maun View care home in Mansfield, was awarded a record 10/10 review score from residents and their families.
Sam Bernard, home manager, said: “The entire team at Maun View is incredibly proud of this rating from carehome.co.uk.
"As a home we work extremely hard to ensure resident satisfaction and encourage each individual we care for to live the best and most full life they can.
"This rating proves that hard work and dedication pays off and the fact that the reviews all come from residents and relatives who have shared their positive experiences of Maun View makes it even more heart-warming.”
A daughter of one of the Maun View residents said: “Dad is very well cared for by lovely kind and caring staff.”