Makers and Shakers of Mansfield event will be held at The Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel, at the Old Meeting House Yard off Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18.

You will be able to find out more about the Hollins Family and Pleasley Vale, the Royce Shoe Factory, John Harrop White and the Brunts Charity.

The event will be officially opened by Nick Hawley at 10.30am on Saturday, followed by talks from John Taylor, Ralph Stone and Vivienne and David Brown.

Mansfield Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel on Stockwell Gate is holding a weekend of Heritage Open Days

There will be a presentation of John Taylor’s The Mansfield Book-199 Essays, as well as the launch of the new Heritage Trail Booklet of the Old Meeting House, followed by a guided stroll.

The two day event will also feature exhibitions from Sherwood U3A Photography Group, Mansfield Revived- a Mansfield Heritage Townscape Project, displays along with the chapel records free for consultation, as well as tea/coffee and cake stalls, games and activities for children and a quiz about Pastimes of Past Times.

The Heritage Open Days will come to a close on Sunday with a Service from 11am and the concert of Forest Singers at 2.30pm.

All events are free and everyone is welcome.