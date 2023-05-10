Mansfield car park reopens after closure due to "fire alarm" and "barrier damage"

The multi-storey car park at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Quaker Way, was closed for three hours this afternoon, Wednesday, May 10.

It was announced the car park would close “until further notice” at noon, with vehicles already parked still being able to exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town centre car park, which boasts 419 spaces, is the largest town centre car park for shoppers.

The car park at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre is closed until further notice.

A Mansfield Council spokeswoman said: “We were advised that the fire alarm was triggered inside the Four Seasons Shopping Centre this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As per the process for when an event of this type happens, the car park entrance barrier was closed.

“However, whilst this closure was in place, we were then made aware of a vehicle coming into contact with the barrier, damaging it in the process.

“Following an assessment from our contractors, we're pleased to report that the car park entrance has reopened to the public.

“We would like to thank shoppers for their patience during this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car park reopened at 2pm and will remain open until 6pm as usual.