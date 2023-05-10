Coronations, elections, Eurovisions – it’s all been happening, hasn’t it? And there’s no time for a breather this weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Many of you will be glued to the TV on Saturday night for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in the UK for the first time since 1998.

But you don’t have to travel to Liverpool to have a fun time over the next few days, as our guide below proves. We have compiled a diverse list of 12 ideas for things to do and places to go to help you sing through the whole weekend and beyond.

Mansfield’s Music and Drama Festival comes to a conclusion, but a two-week celebration of Mansfield Market is only just beginning.

Heritage is at the forefront at Mansfield Library and Thoresby Park, while star names such as Jasper Carrott and Jerry Lee Lewis are celebrated at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

You can go searching for ghosts at Newstead Abbey, for robots at Kirkby, for bats at Sherwood Forest and for winners at the races!

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your destination for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1 . Music and drama festival finale It's not only the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend but also of Mansfield's Music and Drama Festival. Six days of music, singing, speech and drama come to a conclusion on Sunday with a two-and-half-hour concert at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. The concert brings together the best of the winners from the festival and finishes with the handing out of prizes, trophies and bursaries. Photo: Angela Ward Photo Sales

2 . Hands-on heritage day The 60th anniversary of the Beatles (pictured) playing in Mansfield is one of the themes at a hands-on heritage day taking place at Mansfield Library on Saturday (10 am to 2 pm). It's the tenth year of the popular, free event that is filled with fun, crafts, activities and attractions for all the family. Explore pop-up museums and local history displays, find out about family history and browse books for sale. There will also be music throughout the event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . 'Spirit Of Wartime' event at Thoresby Park The impact of World War Two on Sherwood Forest's landscape and communities is the theme of a family-friendly 1940s weekend at Thoresby Park, near Ollerton. From 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, 'Spirit Of Wartime' is the result of a heritage project and will feature a large exhibition and displays by re-enactors and local heritage organisations, all focused on the military and home-front history of the time. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Comedy legends at the Palace Laugh the night away with comedy legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan at Mansfield's Palace Theatre tomorrow (Thursday). The pair split the bill, and your sides, with a two hour, 20 minutes show of stand-up and impressions. Carrott (pictured right), now 78, and McGowan, 58, draw on their wealth of experience to present a show of pure entertainment that is not to be missed. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3