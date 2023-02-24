Mansfield car dealership recognised with award for its high customer satisfaction

Reputation’s 800 Award highlights businesses that put customer experience at the very core of their strategy, and are driven by the voice of the customer to succeed and Evans Halshaw had 30 of its dealerships recognised with the 2023 800 Award, including the Mansfield location.

Kim Costello, chief customer officer at Evans Halshaw, said: “We are incredibly proud that Evans Halshaw Nissan Mansfield has received the 800 Award from Reputation.com for the exceptional customer satisfaction experienced at this dealership.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates in Nottinghamshire.

Evans Halshaw Nissan Mansfield has been recognised by Reputation with its 800 Award for high customer satisfaction

“Across Evans Halshaw, our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-centric business, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to earning this award year after year."

Dave Mingle, Global Head of CX at Reputation, said: “We congratulate Evans Halshaw Nissan Mansfield on its dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction over the past year, as evidenced by the 800 Award honours given to 30 Evans Halshaw dealerships.

“Strong customer experiences are at the core of consistent business growth, we are thrilled to see that Evans Halshaw is committed to listening to and taking action on customer feedback to make meaningful improvements."