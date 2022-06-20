Mansfield bus operator promises free travel for past and present military personnel to mark Armed Forces Day

The company, the country’s biggest bus and coach operator, which operates services across Mansfield and Ashfield, said the offer will be valid on all its bus and tram services on June 25 and 26.

Kathryn Dawson, a Stagecoach bus driver and co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network, who previously served in the Royal Artillery and the Royal Logistics corps, said: “We know our employees across the country are passionate about showing their support and appreciation for our military personnel.

“We’re therefore really pleased to be offering free travel to help people more easily join in with the events taking place over the coming weekend.”

Stagecoach says it is committed to supporting our Armed Forces personnel and veterans.

Stagecoach bus companies are offering free travel on Armed Forces Day on June 25, and the following day to serving personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge.

It follows a similar offer on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Ms Dawson said: “We are proud to have thousands of ex-forces personnel working across our business.

“Through our Veterans Network, we are able to build even further on the work Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those who may want to come and join the company.