Mansfield Building Society vows to help people with dementia in new charity partnership

Mansfield Building Society has chosen to support people with dementia through its fundraising and volunteering scheme.

By Lucy Roberts
2 hours ago - 1 min read

After considering a number of local charities, all colleagues at the building society had the opportunity to nominate and vote for their preferred choice and Alzheimer’s Society came out top.

Throughout 2023, the society team will be fundraising and volunteering for the charity, helping support more than 12,700 people estimated to be living with dementia across Nottinghamshire.

Alice Grewcock, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Nottinghamshire, said: “We are delighted Mansfield Building Society has chosen us as its charity partner.

Mansfield Building Society has partnered with the Alzheimer's Society.
“It’s thanks to them and other dedicated supporters that Alzheimer’s Society can be a vital source of support for anyone affected by dementia and a powerful force for change.

“Too many face dementia alone. We will not rest until people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives, free from stigma and inequality.

“We look forward to seeing Mansfield Building Society’s fundraising achievements, as well as the awareness they raise locally.”

Vickie Preston, society head of human resources, said: “The Mansfield has actively supported Alzheimer’s Society in previous years and we continue to work closely with Dementia Friends, who have provided training to all society branch colleagues in how to support members affected by dementia. We look forward to championing Alzheimer’s Society throughout 2023.”

