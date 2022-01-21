Mansfield Building Society helps The Musketeers in Kirkby fight digital poverty

The Musketeers, based in Kirkby, is an organisation committed to championing community focused projects and linking them with local businesses in hope of gaining wider audience participation for charitable causes locally.

Students from Vision West Notts College are helping refurbish second hand IT equipment for The Musketeers to distribute to the network of schools in the area.

The £500 donation will enable them to also purchase, and donate, new equipment, allowing access to online education for children, connection to the wider digital world for adults and providing an option for sourcing online income streams.

Mansfield Building Society presented The Musketeers CIC with a cheque for £500

Gary Jordan, co-Founder of The Musketeers CIC, said: “In a time when home education and working is at an all-time high, as a result of the pandemic, and hybrid working is increasingly becoming standard practice for companies, those in digital poverty are cut off from those opportunities and we are striving to change that.”

Louise Holland, presenting the cheque on behalf of Mansfield Building Society, said: “Making sure children have access to home school resources was a huge concern for parents and schools, including many of our colleagues. We are thrilled to support the work The Musketeers are doing to increase digital opportunities to communities.”