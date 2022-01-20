For each pledge made during January, Veolia, Nottinghamshire County Council’s recycling and waste contractor, is donating £1 to the charity.

So far this month more than 300 residents have made their pledges.

To make a pledge visit www.veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/nottsrecyclespledge and enter one small recycling change you would like to achieve in 2022.

Make a pledge to help boost recycling

Pledgers will also be in with a chance of winning an eco hamper to help start their reduced waste journey this year. Even if you have made a pledge in previous years, you can still take part again and pledge to do something different.

Coun Mike Quigley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council: “We can all play a part in saving our environment by reducing our waste, reusing where possible and recycling.”

Alexa Wigfield, regional fundraiser for When You Wish Upon a Star said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity for the Notts Recycles Campaign this January.

"A Wish gives a child a break from hospital treatments, providing them time away, giving families something to look forward to through times of uncertainty and often financial as well as emotional strain. Wishes allow the family to put their child’s illness on hold as they have fun and create precious memories.”