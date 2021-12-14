Sherwood Forest Trust is a dedicated charity working not just for the natural environment of the forest, but for local people and communities and works tirelessly with Nottinghamshire communities to help repair the fragmented landscape of the former Royal Hunting Forest of Sherwood.

Dr Patrick Candler, chief executive for Sherwood Forest Trust, said: “This fantastic donation from Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust enables us to create a community tree nursery.

"Once the new polytunnel is constructed and fitted out, we aim to collect 10,000 new tree seeds a year which we will then be able to germinate and grow on for re-planting across Sherwood Forest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues at the Society have helped to plant more than 150 oak trees at Strawberry Hill in Mansfield

“The polytunnel will provide a sustainable supply of saplings needed for tree planting projects carried out each season.”

Dale Twigger, marketing manager at Mansfield Building Society, said: “With our Charitable Trust donating to help enable a continuous sustainable supply of saplings, it’s critical that in the years ahead that we all take this opportunity to plant more trees across north Nottinghamshire.

“We’re therefore keen to not rest on our laurels and are looking forward to working with Sherwood Forest Trust further to help meet ambitious plans.”