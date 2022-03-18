Mansfield boss delivering thousands of donations on 1,700-mile Ukraine aid trip

Rob Cassidy, of Mansfield-based New Century Windows, and property magnate Arran Bailey, of Nottingham’s ALB Group, are driving five vans full of aid on a 1,700-mile trip to Poland before driving on to Hungary buying supplies at Cash and Carries after being inundated with donations through a GoFundMe campaign.

The pair have been appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and were determined to help after seeing news footage of hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Rob and Arran launched their joint GoFundMe campaign and all of the money donated is being used to purchase essential items such as toiletries, blankets, clothing, baby milk, nappies, food and torches. ALB and New Century Windows will be funding all fuel, tolls, accommodation and other expenses incurred on the trip from their own pockets.

Lee Donnelley, Wayne Rosegreen, Nathan Lee, Arran Bailey, Piotr Kozera, Rob Cassidy, Joe Rafter, Harry Whyte, Sam Gunning and Pete Gunning

Arran said: “When Rob and I chatted about the awful situation in Ukraine, we both shared the view that we had a duty to help those poor civilians who have been forced out of their homes and their country.

“We hoped to raise £5,000 so we’ve been absolutely bowled over by the support and donations we’ve received that has seen our original target more than triple. This war has really tugged at people’s heart strings, and we are proud to be able to do something of value.

“These people need all the help they can get. We believe our aid delivery will go a long way towards helping those fleeing the conflict and providing some short-term relief from this appalling situation.

“All funds raised will go directly to buying essential aid for refugees, so I’d urge anyone who’s able to help to make a donation, however large of small.