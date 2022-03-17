As distressing images of refugees desperately trying to leave the country emerged on TV screens, it prompted lots of you to get organised and collect vast amounts of humanitarian aid.
It was loaded onto convoys of HGVs and vans, and was then bound for Poland, for distribution to help needy people caught up in the situation in Ukraine.
See here a picture roundup of just some of the activities you got involved with in a bid to help.
1. Mansfield youngster pitched into help the Ukraine appeal with her stair climb challenge
Mansfield ten-year-old Maisey Walton has challenged herself to do a stair case climb challenge this week to help raise funds to help Ukranian refugees.
The youngster will run up and down the steps 10 times a day in a former Mansfield Quarry, which is now a recreation area. She is being cheered on by her five-year-old brother Noah, mum Vikki and dad Michael, and the family dog Bella!
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The fifth fully loaded truck full to bursting with donations is unloaded in Poland
A fully loaded truck full of humanitarian aid arrived on the border between Poland and the Ukraine after being delivered by Huthwaite's haulage firm Taylor's Transport.
The fifth truck to be sent withour donations arrived at an Army base in Boguchwala a little further south than Zamosc. A sixth truck is also on its way this week.
Photo: P Horton Photog./Taylors Transport
3. Haulage firm employees bring smiles as well as help to the Ukraine appeal
Happy to help out with a smile during the Ukraine collection were employees from Taylors Transport. Pictured are Sue Taylor (no relation) and Gill Shaw who both work in the office.
Photo: P Horton
4. Hero haulage firm boss gets praise from Ashfield MP
Alan Taylor MD of Taylor's Transport at Huthwaite stands by one of the trucks loaded to the brim with humanitarian aid bound for Poland to be delivered ti help the Ukrainian people. It started with the free donation of one truck, since then half a dozen trucks have been loaded up and sent on the 1300 mile journey. Ashfield MP Lee Anderson this week praised Mr Taylor saying "What a man.. Big thanks to Alan Taylor, his family and all the volunteers who have once again turned out to send vital supplies to Poland.
I think Alan deserves a mention in Parliament. Don't you?"
Photo: Facebook/L Anderson