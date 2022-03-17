4. Hero haulage firm boss gets praise from Ashfield MP

Alan Taylor MD of Taylor's Transport at Huthwaite stands by one of the trucks loaded to the brim with humanitarian aid bound for Poland to be delivered ti help the Ukrainian people. It started with the free donation of one truck, since then half a dozen trucks have been loaded up and sent on the 1300 mile journey. Ashfield MP Lee Anderson this week praised Mr Taylor saying "What a man.. Big thanks to Alan Taylor, his family and all the volunteers who have once again turned out to send vital supplies to Poland. I think Alan deserves a mention in Parliament. Don't you?"

Photo: Facebook/L Anderson