Mansfield-born singer's VE Day tribute before debut solo West End concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carly Paoli will perform at the VE Celebrations at the Arboretum on Thursday (May 8) with Russell Watson, before she takes the stage for her first-ever solo concert in the West End in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal British Legion Commemorative Service, hosted by Baroness Floella Benjamin, will begin at 4pm during the Naval Review.

At the service, Mansfield-born Carly Paoli will be joined by Russell Watson and Anthonia Edwards, the winner of The Voice UK, as well as the British Army Band from Tidworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internationally acclaimed British-Italian soprano Carly, renowned for her performances in opera, classical music, and crossover genres, will perform her first-ever solo concert in the West End this July.

Carly Paoli. Photo credit: Lisa Roberts.

The concert, titled ‘Carly Paoli and Friends: Hollywood to Broadway,’ will be held at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

Carly, who possesses one of the most luminous voices of her generation, will be joined for this event by special guest Al Bano, the legendary Italian singer and actor, as well as powerhouse American gospel tenor David Phelps.

A favourite among royalty and dignitaries worldwide, Paoli has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, and Elaine Paige.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her performances have taken place in prestigious venues like the Roman Forum, the London Palladium, and even the Vatican.

And for one night only, she will present her signature blend of classical crossover and cinematic elegance on the West End stage, showcasing the golden age of Hollywood and the glamour of Broadway.

The event promises an unforgettable evening filled with songs, storytelling, vocal brilliance, and dance, celebrating the great anthems of film and musical theatre.

‘Carly Paoli and Friends: Hollywood to Broadway’ guarantees a spectacular celebration of beloved classics from both film and musical theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event features solo performances by Carly, Al Bano, and David Phelps – and Carly will also duet with her two guest performers, adding even more emotional vocal fireworks to an already sensational lineup.

Carly shared that her inspiration for ‘Hollywood to Broadway’ came from the library of glorious tunes from that era that she had always longed to perform.

The sort of songs that bought her back to the love of music that made her want to be a performer in the first place.

Combining these melodies with a wonderful orchestra, iconic guest stars and the chance to revisit her love of dancing was just irresistible.

“This concert is a dream come true,” said Carly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “To perform songs I love, with artists I so deeply admire, in one of the world’s most iconic theatres – it’s something I will cherish forever.”

Tickets for ‘Carly Paoli and Friends: Hollywood to Broadway’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on July 13, 2025 are on sale now at: