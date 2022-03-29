It followed the devastating fire at the Hermitage Mill, on Hermitage Lane, close to Mansfield District Council’s main depot, yesterday (Monday).

Fire crews were called to the Grade II-listed Hermitage Mill at about 3am.

A number of services, inlcuding bin collections, were affected, as access to the main depot on Hermitage Lane fell within an area of road closures due to the fire.

The fire at Hermitage Mill near Mansfield District Council's depot on Hermitage Lane

In a statetment the council asked residents to leave their green bins out so it could “try to empty them this week”.

They were also urged to keep up-to-date with bin collections by signing up for free bin alerts.

A statement issued yesterday read: "We won’t be able to return for glass bins so please take your teal bin back in and put it out for your next scheduled collection. If you have excess glass, please take it to a local bottle bank. Locations can be found on our glass recycling page.

“We won’t be able to return for garden waste bins so please take your brown bin back in and put it out for your next scheduled collection. If you have excess garden waste, please take it to a local Household Waste and Recycling Centre. Locations can be found on the Nottinghamshire County Council website.”

Cremations and burials were not affected and scheduled services took place. Town centre and street cleansers carried out some duties on foot, as they could not get to their vehicles at the depot.

Park employees also did what they could with the equipment they had with them, as they were unable to get to their machinery and other equipment from the depot.

An MDC spokesperson said its phone lines had been “particularly busy” and urged residents “if your enquiry isn’t urgent and can wait until later in the week, please call back another day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

MOTs, fleet and the Waste Transfer Station were also closed due to access issues, and council teams had contacted customers booked in for the services, but has now reopened.

The Robin Hood Line remained open during the incident.