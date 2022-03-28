This incident happened at around 2.20pm on Wednesday (March 23).

The child was taken to hospital, but was subsequently discharged.

The dog was removed from the address by specially-trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog was rmoved

Detective Constable Keeley Bringhurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The dog was quickly removed from the address and there was no wider risk to the public.

“I am pleased that the child is not expected to have suffered any long-lasting damage and hope he goes on to make a full recovery.”