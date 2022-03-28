Specially trained police officers remove dog from Clipstone address after it bit one-year-old boy

Nottinghamshire police have confirmed that a dog was removed from an address at Clipstone after reports that a one-year-old boy was bitten.

By Dale Spridgeon
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:28 pm

This incident happened at around 2.20pm on Wednesday (March 23).

The child was taken to hospital, but was subsequently discharged.

The dog was removed from the address by specially-trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The dog was rmoved

Detective Constable Keeley Bringhurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The dog was quickly removed from the address and there was no wider risk to the public.

“I am pleased that the child is not expected to have suffered any long-lasting damage and hope he goes on to make a full recovery.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions