Specially trained police officers remove dog from Clipstone address after it bit one-year-old boy
Nottinghamshire police have confirmed that a dog was removed from an address at Clipstone after reports that a one-year-old boy was bitten.
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:28 pm
This incident happened at around 2.20pm on Wednesday (March 23).
The child was taken to hospital, but was subsequently discharged.
The dog was removed from the address by specially-trained officers.
Detective Constable Keeley Bringhurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The dog was quickly removed from the address and there was no wider risk to the public.
“I am pleased that the child is not expected to have suffered any long-lasting damage and hope he goes on to make a full recovery.”