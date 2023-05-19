News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield bell ringers ring out for coronation of King Charles III

A group of bell ringers from St Peter's Church in Mansfield filled the air with sound to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 19th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

The bells rang for 45 minutes from 6pm and involved Plain Bob Doubles with 768 cover followed by Call Changes on 8 bells.

Then on Monday, May 8, a team of six bell ringers rang for more than 42 minutes, a quarter peal of 1260 Plain Bob Doubles at St Edmund's Church, Mansfield Woodhouse.

This had been organised and led by Richard Wolfgang, the District Ringing Master.

St Peter's BellringersSt Peter's Bellringers
Matthew Robertson, Tower Captain, said: “It was a significant occasion for another reason as after new bell ropes had been fitted along with some necessary servicing, it represented the first time Woodhouse bells had rung out since before the pandemic.”

If you’re interested in bell ringing contact Richard Wolfgang on 07774 954449 or email [email protected]

