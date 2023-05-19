The bells rang for 45 minutes from 6pm and involved Plain Bob Doubles with 768 cover followed by Call Changes on 8 bells.

Then on Monday, May 8, a team of six bell ringers rang for more than 42 minutes, a quarter peal of 1260 Plain Bob Doubles at St Edmund's Church, Mansfield Woodhouse.

This had been organised and led by Richard Wolfgang, the District Ringing Master.

St Peter's Bellringers

Matthew Robertson, Tower Captain, said: “It was a significant occasion for another reason as after new bell ropes had been fitted along with some necessary servicing, it represented the first time Woodhouse bells had rung out since before the pandemic.”

