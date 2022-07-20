Mansfield beauty queen Helen proves 'age is just a number' after winning national title

52-year-old Helen Adkin is celebrating after winning the title of UK’s National Classic Ms 2022.

As the new title holder, Helen aims to inspire other women with busy lives to “take time for them and to push themselves to do something they’ve always dreamed of”.

She added: “It doesn’t have to be a pageant, even though that’s a really fun one.

Helen wearing her crown and sash at the pageant finals earlier this month.

“It can be anything they personally feel they want to explore.”

Helen started out as a ‘pageant mum’, first supporting her daughter Chloe-Rose Adkin’s ambitions of competing in beauty pageants across the country.

It was Chloe who sent off an application on behalf of her mum to enter the UK’s National Classic Ms 2022 competition.

Helen said: “I was always a spectator as my daughter is a pageant girl, and I know that these pageants are more than people think.

Helen (middle) celebrating with her fellow pageant finalists.

“I have made lots of friends – we laugh and have so much fun together and it’s very uplifting.

“People who enter pageants are part of a huge family that encourages confidence and esteem, which I didn’t think I had this much of.

“But I have really proved to myself and others that age is just a number.”

Helen, who is a proud wife, mother and full-time carer, impressed the judges with her stage presence and personality at the pageant finals on Saturday, July 2.

Along with the crown and national title, she took home a prize package including a retreat in a glamourous hotel, a £350 voucher to spend at The Dress Studio, a floral bouquet from Lavish Dream London, a royalty photoshoot, a selection of beauty products from UK Glam Squad, Ibrow Junkie and Magic Tan UK, earrings from Earring Envy and several other prizes.

The beauty queen is keen to spread the message that older women can still win pageants and that they must remember their worth.

Helen said: “I would like to remind more classic ladies that they are amazing whatever skin they are in.

“You are special and you should remember this."

Holly Pirrie, director of UK’s National Miss pageants, said Helen was a worthy winner.

She added: “I am so pleased for Helen, she truly deserved to win the UK’s National Classic Ms.

“Helen is an inspiration to all women and we know she will be an excellent representative of the UK’s National Miss organisation.