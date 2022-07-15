Young Kirkby dancer ready to shine in new ballet at the Theatre Royal

Eila Van Ham, 12, was selected to perform with the English Youth Ballet.

Eila Van Ham was selected to join the English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its performance of Sleeping Beauty, which will be staged at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on July 22 and 23.

Eila will star alongside 70 other girls from the local area, after being selected out of hundreds in a competitive video audition earlier this year.

She will perform alongside international professional dancers and have had the chance to experience the life of a professional ballerina in rehearsals.

The 12-year-old, who is training at the Christine March School of Dance, said she is thrilled to be taking part in such a prestigious production.

This will be the second time Eila has performed with the EYB, having taken part in Cinderella in Hollywood back in 2018.

She said: “I started dancing when I was three years old because my sister was at dance and I was always watching, so I pestered my mum to let me go and she let me.

“I enjoy the feeling of pride after I finish a show on stage. I love the adrenaline rush before I go on.

“I feel excited about rehearsing with EYB, when I did it in 2018 I loved it so much.

“I like the way the teachers are professional with the younger ones and the way we get to interact with the principals.

“I enjoy all types of dancing. I do dancing at my school and I recently got into the elite team, which I find really fun.”

Sleeping Beauty will be performed at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23.