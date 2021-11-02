Mansfield beauty queen gets into the spirit of Halloween with spooky fundraiser

Elinore Pheasant, aged 25, from Rainworth is a plus-size model and charity volunteer who started competing in pageants at age eighteen to help with her body-confidence and self esteem.

Suffering with her own mental health since she was just eleven, Elinore aims raise awareness and funds for a number of charities which she volunteers at.

She ran her Halloween event for the fourth consecutive year, raising more than £100 for two charities; Jigsaw and Great Minds Pathway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elinore Pheasant pictured with her Halloween garden

She said: “I competed in a pageant during summer of this year and was not intending to do another, but have followed the Miss Beauty UK pageant for a while as this pageant is all about mental health awareness and support.

“My goal is to empower other people to love their bodies as they are and to be open about mental health struggles, as for years I would hide away but now I use my past experiences to help others.

"I shared my mental health journey with them and secured a fully-sponsored placement into the final, which I’m so grateful for.

“All money raised from my Halloween evening will now be split between Great Minds Pathway mental health charity, which is linked to the Miss Beauty UK organisation and Jigsaw Support Scheme based in Mansfield. “I also look forward to the grand final on 13-14th November in Wales.“I would also like to thank Cherished Wedding Boutique in Mansfield for being my dress sponsor for the final and gifting me the most beautiful evening gown to wear at the pageant.”