Whether it is St Deadman’s Way to the Ladybrook Pumpkin Trail, these houses have it all – from severed heads to flying ghosts and giant spider webs.

Some houses are dressed up for the fun of it, while others are raising money for some fantastic charities.

Check out some of the efforts in Mansfield, Sutton and surrounding areas.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this Halloween feature on our website.

Why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. White Rose Avenue Houses in the Berry Hill quarry go to town each year, and 2021 sees a scarecrow festival and other activities. Pictured are Katy Cree-Tomlin's family, who will be posing for pictures again this Halloween. Photo: Katy Cree-Tomlin Photo Sales

2. Cox's Lane The houses on Cox's Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse have really gone to town this year - this one looks great! Photo: K Taylor Photo Sales

3. St Leonards Way 'St Deadman's Way' at Forest Town - the homeowners go all out every year with their displays. In pre-covid times, they even had a walk-through section, which they hope to reintroduce in the future. Photo: K Taylor Photo Sales

4. Trafalgar Way Trafalgar Way at Mansfield Woodhouse have a number of brilliantly decorated houses! Photo: K Taylor Photo Sales