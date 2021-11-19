Mansfield beauty queen beats fierce competition to win national 'Miss Beauty UK' title

Elinore Pheasant from Rainworth started competing in pageants at age eighteen to help with her body-confidence and self esteem.

Having suffered with her own mental health since she was eleven, she aims to raise awareness and funds for a number of charities which she volunteers at.

The 25-year-old began entering pageants in a bid to regain her confidence after Polycystic Ovary Syndrome caused her to gain weight and was thrilled to be crowned Miss Beauty UK 2021/22 in this year’s pageant on November 14.

Elinore was crowned on November 14

“It still feels like a dream” she said.

“I cannot believe that I won and I am now officially Miss Beauty UK.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for their support, and dedicate this win to my dear Nanna who passed away in October 2020 – this crown is for her.”

Elinore returned from the pageant to find her house decorated with bunting and balloons by her Dad John

