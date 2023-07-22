Mansfield bathroom firm aiming to make a splash for charity with gruelling fundraiser and fun day

Director Luke Thomas and Dave Plowright will tackle a 24-hour bikeathon as part of a Charity Fun Day.

Now the company, based on Rock Valley, off Bath Lane,, which designs and supplies bathrooms, is appealing for people to support their big day – both through an online JustGiving page and at the business for the fun day.

The two cyclists and the charity fun day will be raising money for Erb’s Palsy Group and Missing People.

Soak Interiors, off Rock Valley, Bath Lane, Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)

The 24-hour marathon starts at 8am on July 28 and finishes at 8am on Saturday, July 29.

The fun day will run throughout the Friday at the business’s base and include a charity car wash, tombola, raffle, name-the-teddy competition, games, and much more.

The fun will be live streamed on Soak Interiors’ social media sites, including its Facebook page.

Luke said: “So one again we have decided to do our bit for charity and this year we will be doing a 24-hour bikeathon. We will take it in turns on the bike until we have completed the 24 hours.

“Erb’s Palsy Group is close to Dave’s heart and has done a lot for his family. We also, as a group, support the Missing People charity.

“We know how hard times are and that’s why we are doing our bit to help these charities, so any little bit you can sponsor us will help both these great causes.

“We have lots of fun activities planned throughout the day for all the family, as well as the bikeathon, so come and join in and help us raise funds for our two chosen charities.”

