Mansfield-based Ukrainian pianist is 'buzzing' after viral 'bee theme' video

A Ukrainian pianist living and working in Mansfiel, has touched two million hearts with a viral melody dubbed the Bee Theme by fans.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Helen Martyniuk, a 21-year-old pianist, originally from Odesa, Ukraine, now lives in Mansfield.

During her travels, she dragged her piano across the border of Ukraine into Moldova and finally into Nottinghamshire.

Helen, who works at piano shop Sherwood Phoenix, in Mansfield town centre, has been registered disabled since having titanium construction in her spine following major

Meet Helen Martyniuk, a 21-year-old pianist from Ukraine. Helen now lives in Mansfield and has gone viral online for her whimsical and upbeat tune.Meet Helen Martyniuk, a 21-year-old pianist from Ukraine. Helen now lives in Mansfield and has gone viral online for her whimsical and upbeat tune.
scoliosis surgery, aged 12.

Since having the surgery, she said music has long since been her “secret medicine” and continues to live and breathe it.

Helen said her journey with the electric organ began with a “spontaneous moment of laughter and creativity” while visiting her friends in Glasgow.

It was during her visit where she said her “curiosity piqued” as she played a piece of music inspired by a bee on a friend’s electric organ.

She said: “Sometimes all it takes is a little tune, a little laughter, to make the world a happier place.”

Just days after posting the video to her Instagram page – instagram.com/helenspiano – her whimsical tune became a hit.

Titled Bee Theme, Helen’s video has captured the hearts of more than two million people worldwide.

She said she was moved by the positive response and “astonished” by how it has struck a chord with people with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Helen said she is “pleased to be creating joy” and bringing light into what, for many, is a dark time – especially in her home country.

Bee Theme will be released on all music platforms on Friday, July 28.

