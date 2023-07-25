Prizes needed for Mansfield charity football event as 'Frenbot' returns

The annual charity football match, known as Frenbot, will return to Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road, on Sunday, August 6.

Gates will open at 1pm for a 3pm kick-off – with this year’s event marking the sixth anniversary of the football fundraiser.

Last year, after a successful fun day at the ground, the team and supporters raised an “impressive” £8,000 for local and national charities.

The Frenbot lads are 'thankful' for the donations and continued support.

Craig French, organiser, said: “I could not do this without support from the community. I am just a Mansfield lad who wants to make a difference.

“This happens because of Mansfield people coming together, offering support and donating what they can.

“Any support would be most appreciated and welcome.”

The poster for Frenbot 2023, at Forest Town Arena, Sunday, August 6 from 1pm onwards.

The family fun day will raise money for charities such as Help For Heroes, Kidney Cancer UK, and children’s ward 25 at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Other charitable causes to benefit from funds will be King’s Mill Hospital’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal and men’s mental health in Mansfield.

As well as the match, the fun day will include a raffle, mini funfair, food and bar, along with the opportunity to meet TV and soap stars.

Tickets for the match cost £3 per person, or just £10 for a family ticket, and under threes go free.

To find out more about the event and how to support fundraising efforts, visit fb.com/FrenbotFootball

