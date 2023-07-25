News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Prizes needed for Mansfield charity football event as 'Frenbot' returns

Prizes are needed to help support Mansfield’s annual fundraising football event, with TV stars set to take on local footballers in aid of charity.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST

The annual charity football match, known as Frenbot, will return to Forest Town Arena, Clipstone Road, on Sunday, August 6.

Gates will open at 1pm for a 3pm kick-off – with this year’s event marking the sixth anniversary of the football fundraiser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, after a successful fun day at the ground, the team and supporters raised an “impressive” £8,000 for local and national charities.

The Frenbot lads are 'thankful' for the donations and continued support.The Frenbot lads are 'thankful' for the donations and continued support.
The Frenbot lads are 'thankful' for the donations and continued support.
Most Popular

    Craig French, organiser, said: “I could not do this without support from the community. I am just a Mansfield lad who wants to make a difference.

    “This happens because of Mansfield people coming together, offering support and donating what they can.

    “Any support would be most appreciated and welcome.”

    READ MORE: 11 'favourite' independent retailers across Mansfield and Ashfield

    The poster for Frenbot 2023, at Forest Town Arena, Sunday, August 6 from 1pm onwards.The poster for Frenbot 2023, at Forest Town Arena, Sunday, August 6 from 1pm onwards.
    The poster for Frenbot 2023, at Forest Town Arena, Sunday, August 6 from 1pm onwards.

    The family fun day will raise money for charities such as Help For Heroes, Kidney Cancer UK, and children’s ward 25 at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Other charitable causes to benefit from funds will be King’s Mill Hospital’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal and men’s mental health in Mansfield.

    As well as the match, the fun day will include a raffle, mini funfair, food and bar, along with the opportunity to meet TV and soap stars.

    Tickets for the match cost £3 per person, or just £10 for a family ticket, and under threes go free.

    To find out more about the event and how to support fundraising efforts, visit fb.com/FrenbotFootball

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Any local businesses interested in donating a prize are asked to contact Craig at [email protected] or call 07788 192105.

    Related topics:Mansfield