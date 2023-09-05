Mansfield author releases her first book sharing her advice and experience to help women going through the menopause

Watch more videos on Shots!

Cathy Mumford, 50, from Mansfield, had been dealing with health issues since 2019, however she has now shared her experience and advice in her first ever published book, Embracing Change: Your Natural Guide to Menopause.

Cathy said: “In 2019, I was not in the greatest of health. I was suffering from TMJ (a chronic, painful jaw condition) and Asthma and in addition to my health, my weight gain was creeping up on me, as I wasn't eating a very healthy diet as I craved junk food.

“One day I looked in the mirror and I didn't like the person that I had become.

Cathy Mumford has published her first book, Embracing Change: Your Natural Guide to Menopause

“I knew that something had to be done about it, otherwise, it would really get out of control and I really wanted to be healthy, slimmer, and well.​

“My friend told me about some certified organic products that she was taking and seeing amazing results from.

“To cut a long story short, my cravings vanished, I lost three stone in a year, my diet is much healthier and I sailed through the menopause.

“I've been recommending the products for four years now, but decided to train as a menopause wellness coach so that I can help women even more with their own journey, helping them with various strategies to offer a positive approach to menopause and beyond.

“I decided to write the book to help people work through the strategies either on their own or as part of coaching session/s, so that they can embrace the change and see it as a positive and normal part of life.

“As the book offers lots of information and tips including goal planning, nutrition, recipes, wellness, supplements, sleep , fitness and trackers, it gives an overview of menopause and helps women to track their symptoms, thoughts, fitness, daily reflections and more.

“It's written in a way, I hope, that's simple and easy to understand without the jargon.

“It's an encouragement and accountability tool, enabling menopause to be a positive experience and the book can be used at any stage of the menopause and beyond.”