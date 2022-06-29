Following the success of the inaugural OneFest in September, the Arts Council England-funded event returned this month with a packed schedule full full of artists and comedians.

Highlights included comedy gigs, theatre performances, a live-action video game, social gatherings and random acts of kindness.

OneConversation is the activist movement behind the festival, with hopes to ‘level up society so that learning disabled and autistic people have the right to lead fulfilling lives, just like everyone else’.

The events team holds up a banner saying 'Not Satisfied' as the festival returns for its second year.

Lee Collishaw, the group's marketing manager, said: "There is quite a big learning disabled and autistic community here. It is an area that is usually underfunded. It is great to be able to support everyone.”

Tracy Radford, one of the event organisers, said: “This is One Fest's second year. It has been fantastic to do it again.”Brad English, a fellow organiser, said: “It is great to offer these events, for either free or a small charge.”Everyone should be and feel included. It is important.”

Aron McPhail, part of the festival’s events team, performed his first comedy set.

He said: “It was my first gig, it was daunting but once I was up there, I was fine.

Between Monday, June 20 and Sunday, 26 June, the festival hosted activities everyday.

”It was a great night all round. Everyone loved it, including my parents and cousin. Everyone said I did amazing and the feedback was incredible. I would definitely do it again.”I am part of the events. I am from Ollerton, but come down to Mansfield a lot. I have been involved in the festival and with One Conversation since last year.

”I am able to express myself and talk more freely because of the team.

"Whereas sometimes with learning disabled and autistic people, they often get overlooked. But here in this organisation, I feel valued and heard."