Police in Mansfield make food bank donation

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team visited the Trussell Trust food bank at the Stable Centre, Mansfield Woodhouse, to deliver food and toiletries which have ‘been kindly donated by members of the public’.
A team spokesman said: “Again, we received a large number of donations which was very much appreciated.
“We are still collecting items so if you have any spare then please contact the Mansfield Reacher Team via email on [email protected] or alternatively items can be dropped off at Mansfield Police Station’s front counter.
“Once again, the Mansfield Operation Reacher Team would like to thank you for your continued support.”