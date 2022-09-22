‘Together Again’ is an arts project which has resulted in the new exhibition at Mansfield Museum.

Clare Taylor, a freelance artist educator, has been working with residents from Sanctuary Supported Living’s Corner House in Mansfield.

They create artwork after wanting something to do to help them readjust to social activities after Covid.

Together Again art exhibition launch at Mansfield Museum with Artist Claire Taylor, Mayor Andy Abrahams and community members from Corner house floating support and sanctuary support.

Claire said: “We are all meeting in person once more to share ideas and create art with one another – I absolutely love this group.

“Residents from Sanctuary Supported Living’s Corner House in Mansfield, supporting young people with learning disabilities and complex needs, took part in Together Again.

“As soon as the pandemic took hold in 2020, the residents went into complete lockdown and were shielding due to health issues.

“Their lives remained much the same for some time and they missed their regular social activities.

Together Again art exhibition launched at Mansfield Museum with Artist Claire Taylor. Sarah from Corner House floating support talks to Mayor Andy Abrahams about her art work on display.

“Once restrictions lifted, many were frightened about re-entering the world post-covid.

“The idea came about for the project as residents asked for something fun and educational that would feel safe and help them readjust to social activities again.”

Weekly sessions, supported by a grant from Sanctuary’s community investment fund, were held in a function room at The Rufford pub after the Chesterfield Road South venue offered the room for free.

Now the work created has gone on display at Mansfield Museum, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre.

Clare said: “We are celebrating the beautiful array of work the group has produced with an exhibition.

“The exhibition is all about life after lockdown, and being together again after periods of isolation and shielding.

“The funding has sadly finished now, but we are looking to see if we can find more.

“Social care and especially adult social care is urgently in need of projects like this, but it is not always a priority in terms of budgets.”